104 Marion County Public Schools students and staff quarantined

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools saw 24 new positive cases and 104 of its staff and students quarantined in the last week.

MCPS announced their latest COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday evening.

Here is a breakdown of the new numbers:

Several new COVID-19 cases reported at MCPS (MCPS)

Last week MCPS reported 24 new cases and 139 employees and students quarantined, you can read that previous update here.

Schools and departments impacted by positive COVID-19 cases this week include: Dunnellon High, ESE Department, Forest High, Greenway Elementary, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Lake Weir High, Liberty Middle, Marion Oaks Elementary, Oakcrest Elementary, Ocala Springs Elementary, Sparr Elementary, Transportation and Ward-Highland Elementary.

