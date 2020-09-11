Advertisement

Bars in Florida will be able to reopen Monday

Generic Alcohol Picture from MGN online.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has given bars in Florida the green light to reopen after they were forced to stop selling alcohol in June.

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears issued an emergency order at the direction of Gov. Ron Desantis to allow bars and other alcoholic beverage vendors to resume sales.

Starting Monday, businesses will be able to sell alcohol on the premises. Venders will be limited to a fifty percent occupancy and patrons must be seated.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears. “It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”

For the full emergency order click here.

