Advertisement

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s arrest by pointing fingers at one another.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to address several issues, including whether there will be a joint trial in the case.

Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year.

News

The Lakeshore Hospital votes to hire new law firm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Lakeshore Hospital Board Voted Friday night to hire a new law firm to help with licensing requirements and formal proposal to operate The Lakeshore Medical Center. They also decided they will no longer be taking new operator proposals. They will now begin to vet the existing proposals in two groups, those that would operate full service health care facility and those wanting to lease parts of the building.

National

Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

News

Lake Shore Medical Center gets new law firm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Latest News

News

New highway construction debate in Columbia County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Local

Gainesville commissioners repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Local

Bars are back at half capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Gilchrist County commissioners turn the volume down on noise control following Labor Day weekend parties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Residents say excessive noise, traffic and trash out of Ginnie Springs continue to cause them problems in their rural community.

News

Gilchrist County noise ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gainesville commissioners vote to repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The announcement from the state to allow bars to sell alcohol nearly derailed a proposal to temporarily repeal Gainesville’s open container ordinance, but in a 4-3 vote the measure was approved Thursday.