‘Feeding the Fearless’: Marion County first responders and law enforcement officers honored

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday was a day to remember the lost and the brave, the three thousand people who died on 9/11.

It has been 19 years since the September 11th terror attacks in New York City, Washington D.C, and Pennsylvania.

And while we’re more than a thousand miles away, north central Florida residents are showing these memories hit close to home.

To honor the anniversary, Mojos restaurant held its fourth annual ‘Feeding the Fearless’ event serving more than 1,500 first responders in Marion County.

The morning started with a prayer by Mojos owner, Rondo Fernandez.

First responders with MCFR were also there to raise the flag with pride, “It’s an honor to come out here and be able to raise the flag,” Lt. Harrison Sprechman said.

Then shortly after 10:30 a.m. the volunteers quickly got to work. Even the littlest of helpers wanted to make sure to bring a smile to faces.

“We has all of our youth help write inspirational notes and cards to put in the packages today so we’re excited for everybody to see the notes and receive them and receive the love we have for our community,” CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County, April Savarese said.

And once everything was loaded up, it was time for delivery. TV20 tagged along with some volunteers delivering food to the Ocala Police Department.

For several officers, they said they’re happy to be recognized especially on a day they will never forget.

“I’ll always remember where I was on 9-11 and just that day and everything that occurred that day and after. It changed the country so much both us as a community, even though we’re far from New York, it’s very personal to me and to all of us,” said Sgt. Charles Hunt.

Other law enforcement officers who attended the event agreed that this day does indeed hold special meaning.

MCSO’S Sgt. Paul Bloom said he used to be a firefighter and then transitioned to law enforcement.

“What helps us get through it, some of those tougher days is support from civilians and our community, when they come forward and say, ‘Hey, we appreciate you,’” Bloom said.

Most of the volunteers at Friday’s event also ‘adopted’ one of the agencies and will bring them care packages throughout the year as well.

Realtor Elisha Lopez and her brokerage team at Ocala Realty World were at the event to deliver meals as well. The team has also adopted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for the year.

