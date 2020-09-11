Gainesville City Commissioners make changes to local laws ahead of bars reopening on Monday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanks to the state’s latest order, bars are set to reopen ar 50% capacity. “The Bull,” a bar in downtown Gainesville sits exactly how it did nearly six months ago in March right before St. Patricks Day.

Green and orange fill the bar, and for the owner Jacob Larson, it looked the last time he served a drink inside the shop.

“I’ll be excited to be on this side of the bar and serve one of our neighbors or somebody in town.”

As Larson’s bar and others set to reopen, the future is still not clear.

“How do I continue to be a service in a cultural and great place in Gainesville, while taking in the interest of our guests and our customers and our neighbors.”

Gainesville city commissioners help in that discussion by deciding to repeal their ban on open containers in the city.

“The real win for our downtown businesses is going to be able to serve to-go and outdoor experiences that our city has put together, including some parks, that they turned parking lots into and change that people navigate downtown and its walkability.”

Even though he will have limited seating inside, the city’s change will allow him to make up money lost during his closure.

“That’s going to help our bottom line as far as income to pay bills.”

Come Monday, and that will be the first time someone sits down and takes a drink.

“I’ll be frustrated that I’ll have to refuse service to people that will want to come in to maintain safety. I’ll still be confused about that science of how many people inside this building with an AC running and the doors not able to be open cause Florida summers.”

While the state and local governments are slowly helping bars return to normal operations, one thing is clear on Monday. People will be able to drink their favorite brew out in public.

