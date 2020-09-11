Advertisement

Gainesville commissioners vote to repeal open container ordinance

The state’s coronavirus positivity rate has dropped below the 10% threshold to reopen bars.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The announcement from the state to allow bars to sell alcohol nearly derailed a proposal to temporarily repeal Gainesville’s open container ordinance, but in a 4-3 vote the measure was approved Thursday.

City commissioners had previously approved the proposal on first reading, designed to allow nightspots to create outdoor spaces for patrons to drink. Some commissioners claimed that the state order changes the circumstances so much they wanted more analysis from city staff.

But with commissioners Arreola, Johnson, and Simmons in dissent, the repeal of the open container ordinance was approved.

