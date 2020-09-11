Advertisement

Gainesville police investigates another shooting in the city

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating yet another shooting in the city.

GPD says they received a call of shots fired at the Tiger Bay Apartment complex at around noon on Thursday.

When they arrived on the scene, police found bullet holes in a window and in a nearby vehicle.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is just the latest incident of violent crime in Gainesville - shooting incidents in the city has doubled in the last year.

If anyone has information about this shooting, GPD asks them to call detectives at: 352-393-7670, or remain anonymous by reporting information to Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7687.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Donald Trump endorses Kat Cammack

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the Republican nominee for Florida’s 3rd Congressional on Friday morning

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 11, 2020

News

Gainesville police investigates another shooting in the city

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

In Case You Missed It: September 10th, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from September 10th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida remembers 9/11

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Friday marks nineteen years since the September, 11 terrorist attacks in New York city, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

News

GRU workers return home after helping restore power in Louisiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
GRU crews spent two weeks in Louisiana assisting those impacted by hurricane Laura.

News

The Lakeshore Hospital votes to hire new law firm

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Lakeshore Hospital Board Voted Friday night to hire a new law firm to help with licensing requirements and formal proposal to operate The Lakeshore Medical Center. They also decided they will no longer be taking new operator proposals. They will now begin to vet the existing proposals in two groups, those that would operate full service health care facility and those wanting to lease parts of the building.

News

Lake Shore Medical Center gets new law firm

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

New highway construction debate in Columbia County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Local

Gainesville commissioners repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff