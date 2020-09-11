Gainesville police investigates another shooting in the city
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating yet another shooting in the city.
GPD says they received a call of shots fired at the Tiger Bay Apartment complex at around noon on Thursday.
When they arrived on the scene, police found bullet holes in a window and in a nearby vehicle.
There are no suspects at this time.
This is just the latest incident of violent crime in Gainesville - shooting incidents in the city has doubled in the last year.
If anyone has information about this shooting, GPD asks them to call detectives at: 352-393-7670, or remain anonymous by reporting information to Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7687.
