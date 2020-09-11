Advertisement

Gilchrist County commissioners turn the volume down on noise control following Labor Day weekend parties

Residents say excessive noise, traffic and trash out of Ginnie Springs continue to cause them problems.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist county resident Eddy Scott admits that noise out of Ginnie Springs has improved since his last meeting with county commissioners in early August.

“The noise is still an issue, it’s an ongoing issue. I would say it’s varied some,” said Scott.

Although, over the Labor Day weekend, the bass and treble caused trouble for neighboring residents prompting county commissioners to alter their noise ordinance.

“They may give a warning but they’re not required to,” added Scott. “The ordinance previously required that they give a warning now it’s the officer’s discretion. So if it’s a habitual offender, they don’t have to be warned every time so hopefully it makes it easier for law enforcement to uphold the citation and write tickets on it.”

The vote was unanimous by commissioners to allow law enforcement officers to issue a citation if noise is an issue past 10 pm.

Although, the noise was just one concern brought up.

“That’s what people want to be in nature for, to enjoy nature, not to see it destroyed,” said life-long Gilchrist county residents Travis and maverick Smith.

County commissioners agree and say the owner of the park has cooperated with making changes to benefit residents.

The Smith brothers started cleaning up trash at parks, springs and trails in December to preserve the beauty of areas like Ginnie Springs. They have a Youtube channel to document their findings called Trail Trash Outdoors and the scene isn’t always pretty.

“Poop, poop bags, feminine hygiene products, diapers,” added Travis as the brothers noted the increase in traffic and trash at the park since the pandemic started.

“We hope that they can enforce some laws really and it really comes down to the individual person and doing the right thing and just packing up your trash,” mentioned Travis.

The duo is planning a park clean-up on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.

“You’re only cool if you put your trash in your pocket before you get to a trash can, everyone else dropping your trash, that’s not cool,” said Maverick.

In an effort to resolve issues with traffic, trash and noise, County Administrator Bobby Crosby is tasked with setting up a meeting between county commissioners and the owner of Ginnie Springs to find solutions that work for all.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gilchrist County noise ordinance

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Gainesville commissioners vote to repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The announcement from the state to allow bars to sell alcohol nearly derailed a proposal to temporarily repeal Gainesville’s open container ordinance, but in a 4-3 vote the measure was approved Thursday.

Local

What’s Growing On: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Kanapaha Botanical Gardens is the perfect place to social distance while enjoying some time outdoors.

News

Bars in Florida will be able to reopen Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The state has given bars in Florida the green light to reopen after they were forced to stop selling alcohol in June.

Latest News

Local

An Alachua County resident is behind bars after hitting his mother and stealing her car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Teenager is behind bars after kicking his mom and stealing her car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An Alachua County resident is accused of punching his mother in the face and stealing her car.

News

North-Central Florida family will experience a breath of fresh air after winning a new AC unit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
A good AC unit is a lifesaver during north-central Florida summers, but it is even more important for immunocompromised families. The Lier family will be experiencing a breath of fresh air after winning a new air condition unit.

News

Soon to be released book raises election security concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The soon to be published ‘Rage’ is re-igniting concerns over election security in Florida. In it, the author names St. Lucie as the second county supposedly hacked in 2016 after Washington County was previously identified.

News

Airbnb is cracking down on house parties

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The company announced on Thursday that they are cracking down on party houses throughout the state of Florida.

News

UPDATED: Two people dead in Ocala in a possible murder-suicide

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Julia Laude
Ocala Police are on the scene at Berkeley Point Apartments where they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.