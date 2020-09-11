GRU workers return home after helping restore power in Louisiana

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GRU workers received a big thank you from a community in Louisiana.

Video from inside a GRU truck shows people in Vinton lined up to thank the heroes as they returned home to Gainesville.

GRU crews spent two weeks in Louisiana assisting those impacted by hurricane Laura. The 12 member crew helped restore power to thousands of homes in the area.

You can find the link to the original story when the crew departed here.

