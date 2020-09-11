Advertisement

GRU workers return home after helping restore power in Louisiana

Video from inside a GRU truck shows people in Vinton lined up to thank the heroes as they returned home to Gainesville.
Video from inside a GRU truck shows people in Vinton lined up to thank the heroes as they returned home to Gainesville.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GRU workers received a big thank you from a community in Louisiana.

Video from inside a GRU truck shows people in Vinton lined up to thank the heroes as they returned home to Gainesville.

GRU crews spent two weeks in Louisiana assisting those impacted by hurricane Laura. The 12 member crew helped restore power to thousands of homes in the area.

You can find the link to the original story when the crew departed here.

GRU mutual aid crews are returning home after helping restore power to Vinton, Louisiana, following Hurricane Laura....

Posted by Gainesville Regional Utilities on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida remembers 9/11

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Friday marks nineteen years since the September, 11 terrorist attacks in New York city, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

News

The Lakeshore Hospital votes to hire new law firm

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Lakeshore Hospital Board Voted Friday night to hire a new law firm to help with licensing requirements and formal proposal to operate The Lakeshore Medical Center. They also decided they will no longer be taking new operator proposals. They will now begin to vet the existing proposals in two groups, those that would operate full service health care facility and those wanting to lease parts of the building.

News

Lake Shore Medical Center gets new law firm

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

New highway construction debate in Columbia County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Latest News

Local

Gainesville commissioners repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Local

Bars are back at half capacity

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Gilchrist County commissioners turn the volume down on noise control following Labor Day weekend parties

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Residents say excessive noise, traffic and trash out of Ginnie Springs continue to cause them problems in their rural community.

News

Gilchrist County noise ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Gainesville commissioners vote to repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The announcement from the state to allow bars to sell alcohol nearly derailed a proposal to temporarily repeal Gainesville’s open container ordinance, but in a 4-3 vote the measure was approved Thursday.

Local

What’s Growing On: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Kanapaha Botanical Gardens is the perfect place to social distance while enjoying some time outdoors.