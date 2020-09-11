In Case You Missed It: September 10th, 2020
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from September 10th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Gainesville commissioners vote to repeal open container ordinance
- Bars in Florida will be able to reopen Monday
- UPDATED: Two people dead in Ocala in a possible murder-suicide
- The Lakeshore Hospital votes to hire new law firm
- Gilchrist County commissioners turn the volume down on noise control following Labor Day weekend parties
- Gainesville man charged with attempted homicide
- New construction west of I-75 sparks economic concern in Columbia County
- Teenager is behind bars after kicking his mom and stealing her car
What To Look Forward To:
National Headlines:
- Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
- 10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire
- Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference
- Return of football renews fears over more virus spread
- 28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19
- Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says
- In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too
