In Case You Missed It: September 10th, 2020

By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from September 10th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

North Central Florida remembers 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Friday marks nineteen years since the September, 11 terrorist attacks in New York city, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

GRU workers return home after helping restore power in Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
GRU crews spent two weeks in Louisiana assisting those impacted by hurricane Laura.

The Lakeshore Hospital votes to hire new law firm

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Lakeshore Hospital Board Voted Friday night to hire a new law firm to help with licensing requirements and formal proposal to operate The Lakeshore Medical Center. They also decided they will no longer be taking new operator proposals. They will now begin to vet the existing proposals in two groups, those that would operate full service health care facility and those wanting to lease parts of the building.

Lake Shore Medical Center gets new law firm

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

New highway construction debate in Columbia County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Gainesville commissioners repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Bars are back at half capacity

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Gilchrist County commissioners turn the volume down on noise control following Labor Day weekend parties

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Residents say excessive noise, traffic and trash out of Ginnie Springs continue to cause them problems in their rural community.

Gilchrist County noise ordinance

Updated: 9 hours ago

Gainesville commissioners vote to repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The announcement from the state to allow bars to sell alcohol nearly derailed a proposal to temporarily repeal Gainesville’s open container ordinance, but in a 4-3 vote the measure was approved Thursday.