Advertisement

Levy County Sheriff warns of indecent exposure suspect

Aaron Nagle was arrested in Alachua County on Thursday, after he was found in the back room of a store naked.
Aaron Nagle was arrested in Alachua County on Thursday, after he was found in the back room of a store naked.(Levy County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man suspected of several instances of indecent exposure could be released from custody in Alachua County.

Aaron Nagle was arrested in Alachua County on Thursday, after he was found in the back room of a store naked.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s office, Nagle is also a suspect in an incident in Levy County. LCSO says Nagle followed a woman and her children a considerable distance in his Toyota pickup. The victim told police she was very uncomfortable and attempted to get away.

Deputies say Nagle eventually forced the victim’s vehicle off the road, then exited the vehicle, naked. He simulated sexual gestures towards the victim and in front of her children. The woman drove away, calling her husband on the phone. Nagle, however, continued to follow her.

Nagle, the victim and her husband met some distance away on the roadway. Nagle again exited his car naked, but was soon confronted by the woman’s husband. Nagle fled the scene.

LCSO says they will file a sworn complaint with the State Attorney’s Office charging Nagle with indecent exposure and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Since Nagle is expected to be released from custody in Alachua County, LCSO advises the public to stay away from him.

Aaron Nagle used his white pickup truck to run a woman off the road.
Aaron Nagle used his white pickup truck to run a woman off the road.(Levy County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Feeding the Fearless’: Marion County first responders and law enforcement officers honored

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
To honor the anniversary of 9/11, Mojos restaurant held its fourth annual ‘Feeding the Fearless’ event serving more than 1,500 first responders in Marion County.

News

Florida State tops 900 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
FSU President John Thrasher said more than 900 students and 16 employees at the university have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

News

New hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
New safety measures and adjusted hours announced for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

News

Gainesville City Commissioners make changes to local laws ahead of bars reopening on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open their doors at 50% next week. However, it’s still not clear what that is going to look like. One local bar owner will feel a mix of emotions when he serves his first drink in months.

Latest News

News

President Donald Trump endorses Kat Cammack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the Republican nominee for Florida’s 3rd Congressional on Friday morning

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 11, 2020

News

Gainesville police investigates another shooting in the city

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gainesville police investigates another shooting in the city

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GPD says they received a call of shots fired at the Tiger Bay Apartment complex at around noon on Thursday.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 10th, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from September 10th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

North Central Florida remembers 9/11

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Friday marks nineteen years since the September, 11 terrorist attacks in New York city, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of 2,977 people.