Levy County Sheriff warns of indecent exposure suspect

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man suspected of several instances of indecent exposure could be released from custody in Alachua County.

Aaron Nagle was arrested in Alachua County on Thursday, after he was found in the back room of a store naked.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s office, Nagle is also a suspect in an incident in Levy County. LCSO says Nagle followed a woman and her children a considerable distance in his Toyota pickup. The victim told police she was very uncomfortable and attempted to get away.

Deputies say Nagle eventually forced the victim’s vehicle off the road, then exited the vehicle, naked. He simulated sexual gestures towards the victim and in front of her children. The woman drove away, calling her husband on the phone. Nagle, however, continued to follow her.

Nagle, the victim and her husband met some distance away on the roadway. Nagle again exited his car naked, but was soon confronted by the woman’s husband. Nagle fled the scene.

LCSO says they will file a sworn complaint with the State Attorney’s Office charging Nagle with indecent exposure and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Since Nagle is expected to be released from custody in Alachua County, LCSO advises the public to stay away from him.

Aaron Nagle used his white pickup truck to run a woman off the road. (Levy County Sheriff's Office)

