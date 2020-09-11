Advertisement

New hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this fall

(WCTV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is preparing for the upcoming football season.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will close for maintenance from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 for its regularly scheduled pre-season maintenance, which will include power washing and painting.

Due to COVID-19, the stadium hours will change throughout the fall. The schedule will be based on whether the Gators are home or away that week.

Leading up to each home game, the stadium will close to the public from 8 p.m. on Wednesday through the following Monday. The stadium will be closed for cleaning procedures and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays.

The stadium, however, will not reopen between Florida’s two home games between LSU (Oct. 17) and Missouri (Oct. 24).

Here is a breakdown of the stadium hours provided by the University Athletic Association:

Stadium Hours (Sept. 14-18)

Stadium is closed for scheduled maintenance.

Stadium Hours (Sept. 19 -Sept. 30)

7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 (Normal hours each day)

Stadium Hours (Oct. 1 - Oct. 5)

The stadium will be closed to the public.

Stadium Hours (Oct. 6 - Oct. 14)

7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 (Normal hours each day)

Stadium Hours (Oct. 15 - Oct. 26)

The stadium will be closed to the public.

Stadium Hours (Oct. 27 - Nov. 11)

7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Normal hours each day)

Stadium Hours (Nov. 12 - Nov. 16)

The stadium will be closed to the public.

Stadium Hours (Nov. 17 - Nov. 25)

7 a.m. Tuesday - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Normal hours each day)

Stadium Hours (Nov. 26 - Nov. 30)

The stadium will be closed to the public.

Stadium Hours (Dec. 1 - and on)

The stadium will have its regular hours from Tuesday, Dec. 1 going forward

