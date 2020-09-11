Advertisement

North Central Florida remembers 9/11

Friday marks nineteen years since the September, 11 terrorist attacks in New York city, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of 2,977 people.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
North Central Florida is remembering those lives lost with several different memorial ceremonies and events.

The University of Florida’s Young America’s Foundation started the remembrance early and set 2,977 flags to honor each of the lives lost in the attacks. They’ll be explaining the display to anyone passing by.

Also happening at UF, Alachua County fire rescue members will climb the steps of the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to replicate reaching the top of the World Trade Center. The public is invited to participate in the climbing and cheer on the firefighters at 5:30 pm.

Mojo’s will be showing their appreciation for Marion County first responders by delivering free food to each of them.

Other memorials happening today include a virtual ceremony hosted by Sante Fe College and Lake City Police and Fire Departments will recognize and honor the 19th anniversary with a service in front of the Public Safety Building 8:30 am.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

