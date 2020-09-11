Nothing second rate about the Gator secondary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There has been an argument on social media in recent years about which university is the true DBU. Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Ohio State can all make compelling arguments.

This season, the Gators have a chance to embellish their reputation as a cornerback and safety factory. Out of the 16 interceptions the Gators came away with on defense last season, players who accounted for 15 of those will be back this fall.

“We’re in a situation where we have some older guys who are ahead of the younger guys,” said Florida safeties coach Ron English. “They’re physically mature. When you watch them in practice, they’re pretty physical players right now.”

Returning seniors at safety include Donovan Stiner, Brad Stewart, and Shawn Davis. Trey Dean is a versatile player who can play multiple positions. And at corner, Marco Wilson and Kaiir Elam also promise to make life miserable for quarterbacks.

“I feel like we’re all leaders in our own way,” said Stiner. “Especially now with all the younger guys we try to do what we can to bring them up to our level.”

Florida kicks off the season Sept. 26 at Ole Miss.

