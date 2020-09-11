President Donald Trump endorses Kat Cammack

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kat Cammack received a big endorsement on Friday.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the Republican nominee for Florida’s 3rd Congressional on Friday morning.

“Kat Cammack will be an incredible Congresswoman and leader for Florida! A Successful Businesswoman, she strongly supports our Brave First Responders & Law Enforcement, Life and the Second Amendment," he wrote. "Kat has my Complete and Total Endorsement #FL03”.

.@Kat_Cammack will be an incredible Congresswoman and leader for Florida! A Successful Businesswoman, she strongly supports our Brave First Responders & Law Enforcement, Life and the Second Amendment! Kat has my Complete and Total Endorsement #FL03 https://t.co/opR9Cpd00k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

“Thank you, Mr. President! It is my honor to have your support in this crucial election," Cammack released in a statement. "I look forward to joining your fight for an America First agenda on Capitol Hill. Together, we will rebuild the economy, bring jobs back to America, support law enforcement and first responders, and fight for our veterans here in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. I am proud to stand with President Trump and his grit as he leads our country.”

Kat Cammack is the longtime former Deputy Chief of Staff to Congressman Ted Yoho (R, FL-03). Cammack will go head to head with the Democratic nominee, Adam Christensen, in November for the seat.

“No President endorses a candidate in a ‘safe’ seat unless they are in trouble," said Christensen. "With the stories circulating about Kt’s background it’s clear that this race is tightening up. Since she is hiding from journalists and refusing to debate us in Clay County, it’s pretty clear what is going on.”

