Putnam County libraries reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Libraries are reopening in Putnam County.

Starting Monday, all library locations will be open with limited hours and modified operations. All buildings will be under temporary guidelines for the health and safety of patrons and staff. This includes limiting occupancy to half-capacity, practicing proper social distancing by remaining six feet apart, and the wearing a mask or face-covering is encouraged, but not required.

On weekdays the branches will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Computers will be available in one-hour time slots with fifteen minutes slotted for sanitizing in between patrons. Book drops are open for returns at all locations. Online resources are available 24/7.

Reserve books or resources online and pick them up at the curb later. Visit funinputnam.com to browse the catalog. A PIN number will be needed, so call (386) 329-0126 to set yours up.

There will be no in house programs provided by staff, but the staff will continue the virtual online storytimes. Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary to access all library locations. Please call (386) 329-0126 to schedule your appointment.

