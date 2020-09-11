Summer’s best new mobile app developed in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An award-winning smart-phone app was developed in Alachua County.

Best Mobile Apps awarded “Let’s Race” as this summer’s best new mobile app. The program was created by runner and triathlete Brian Hunt to help athletes find local and national events.

Hunt says he taught himself iOS programming in just 6 months. “I was tired of searching through websites trying to find information on local or national events,” Hunt said. “We do so much now on our mobile devices - pay bills, order food, book hotels - it seemed like a great opportunity to make an app.”

The app features over 45,000 U.S. running, triathlon, obstacle, cycling and swimming races. It is available in the App Store and Google Play. Users can review races, upload their event photos, and log their finish times.

“Let’s Race” has sponsored national events and local races like the LifeSouth Race Weekend and TriGators triathlon.

