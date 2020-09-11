The Lakeshore Hospital votes to hire new law firm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lakeshore Hospital Board Voted Friday night to hire a new law firm to

help with licensing requirements and formal proposal to operate The Lakeshore Medical Center.

They also decided they will no longer be taking new operator proposals. They will now begin to vet the

existing proposals in two groups, those that would operate full service health care facility and those

wanting to lease parts of the building.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.