UF expert warns of risks of combining COVID-19 with flu season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the start of flu season around the corner, some health experts are warning about the possible risks of mixing flu season with the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Because the symptoms of the two respiratory viruses are so similar, experts say that testing is going to become even more important to determine which virus people have. They say preventative measures like continuing to wear face coverings and getting a flu shot are crucial to slowing the spread of the viruses and keeping oneself safe.

“Even though we talk about high-risk groups and people more likely to get complications, any group, any person can get severely infected, can get severely ill and can die from either of these viruses. So everyone across the board needs to take these precautions to prevent both flu and COVID-19,” said Cindy Prins, an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at UF.

“For flu, even if people don’t die, they can become extremely ill, same with COVID. And I think a lot of people focus on the number of deaths and we don’t focus on what could be short and longterm effects of being infected with either of these viruses. So, really prevention is the key.”

Experts also say that it’s possible to be infected with both viruses at the same time or to get one right after the other, both of which could cause serious complications.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.