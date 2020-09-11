UF ranked among top universities in the country for quality and affordability

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - College isn’t cheap, but at the University of Florida, students are getting a bang for their buck.

“Money Magazine” ranked UF number 16 in the country in both quality and affordability. That’s up from last year’s ranking of 21.

The magazine researchers say UF’s graduation rate is 90 percent with an average student debt of more than $16,000. A link to the article and rankings can be found here.

