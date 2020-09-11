Advertisement

UF ranked among top universities in the country for quality and affordability

College isn’t cheap, but at the University of Florida, students are getting a bang for their buck.
College isn’t cheap, but at the University of Florida, students are getting a bang for their buck.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - College isn’t cheap, but at the University of Florida, students are getting a bang for their buck.

“Money Magazine” ranked UF number 16 in the country in both quality and affordability. That’s up from last year’s ranking of 21.

The magazine researchers say UF’s graduation rate is 90 percent with an average student debt of more than $16,000. A link to the article and rankings can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Lakeshore Hospital votes to hire new law firm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Lakeshore Hospital Board Voted Friday night to hire a new law firm to help with licensing requirements and formal proposal to operate The Lakeshore Medical Center. They also decided they will no longer be taking new operator proposals. They will now begin to vet the existing proposals in two groups, those that would operate full service health care facility and those wanting to lease parts of the building.

News

Lake Shore Medical Center gets new law firm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

New highway construction debate in Columbia County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Local

Gainesville commissioners repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Latest News

Local

Bars are back at half capacity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Gilchrist County commissioners turn the volume down on noise control following Labor Day weekend parties

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Residents say excessive noise, traffic and trash out of Ginnie Springs continue to cause them problems in their rural community.

News

Gilchrist County noise ordinance

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Gainesville commissioners vote to repeal open container ordinance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The announcement from the state to allow bars to sell alcohol nearly derailed a proposal to temporarily repeal Gainesville’s open container ordinance, but in a 4-3 vote the measure was approved Thursday.

Local

What’s Growing On: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Kanapaha Botanical Gardens is the perfect place to social distance while enjoying some time outdoors.

News

Bars in Florida will be able to reopen Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The state has given bars in Florida the green light to reopen after they were forced to stop selling alcohol in June.