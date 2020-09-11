UF student group plants 2,977 flags on campus for 9/11 remembrance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom held its annual 9/11: Never Forget Project in the Plaza of the Americas Friday.

The group set up 2,977 flags across the lawn to honor each of the lives that were lost that day. They say it’s important to have an event like this to commemorate the victims and to keep their memory alive on college campuses.

“A lot of people who are here were kids when 9/11 happened. They might not have a memory of where they were,” said Philip Smith, the president of the UF Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. “It’s easy to get caught up in your own life and to forget that this was a national tragedy. It was something that brought the country together and, you know, we do need that. Not just then but now as well.”

“This is our way of paying tribute to the fallen. It’s really important to give them the respect that they deserve and to bring that to our community, to our school’s campus. It makes me really proud of the organization.”

This is the fifth year that YAF has held the event.

