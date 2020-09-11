Advertisement

UF student group plants 2,977 flags on campus for 9/11 remembrance

The group set up 2,977 flags across the Plaza of the Americas to honor each of the lives that were lost that day in 2001.
The group set up 2,977 flags across the Plaza of the Americas to honor each of the lives that were lost that day in 2001.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom held its annual 9/11: Never Forget Project in the Plaza of the Americas Friday.

The group set up 2,977 flags across the lawn to honor each of the lives that were lost that day. They say it’s important to have an event like this to commemorate the victims and to keep their memory alive on college campuses.

“A lot of people who are here were kids when 9/11 happened. They might not have a memory of where they were,” said Philip Smith, the president of the UF Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. “It’s easy to get caught up in your own life and to forget that this was a national tragedy. It was something that brought the country together and, you know, we do need that. Not just then but now as well.”

“This is our way of paying tribute to the fallen. It’s really important to give them the respect that they deserve and to bring that to our community, to our school’s campus. It makes me really proud of the organization.”

This is the fifth year that YAF has held the event.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Feeding the Fearless’: Marion County first responders and law enforcement officers honored

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
To honor the anniversary of 9/11, Mojos restaurant held its fourth annual ‘Feeding the Fearless’ event serving more than 1,500 first responders in Marion County.

News

Florida State tops 900 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
FSU President John Thrasher said more than 900 students and 16 employees at the university have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

News

New hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
New safety measures and adjusted hours announced for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

News

Gainesville City Commissioners make changes to local laws ahead of bars reopening on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open their doors at 50% next week. However, it’s still not clear what that is going to look like. One local bar owner will feel a mix of emotions when he serves his first drink in months.

Local

UF expert warns of risks of combining COVID-19 with flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Experts say preventative measures like continuing to wear face coverings and getting a flu shot are crucial to slowing the spread of the viruses and keeping oneself safe.

Latest News

News

Levy County Sheriff warns of indecent exposure suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Aaron Nagle was arrested in Alachua County on Thursday, after he was found in the back room of a store naked.

News

President Donald Trump endorses Kat Cammack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the Republican nominee for Florida’s 3rd Congressional on Friday morning

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 11, 2020

News

Gainesville police investigates another shooting in the city

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gainesville police investigates another shooting in the city

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GPD says they received a call of shots fired at the Tiger Bay Apartment complex at around noon on Thursday.