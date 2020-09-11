What’s Growing On: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you are looking for somewhere to spend some time outdoors, while also easily social distancing, Kanapaha Botanical Gardens may be the perfect place to go.

The gardens were able to reopen during phase one back in May. “When we opened, the gardens looked better, I think, than it ever did because we had all this extra time that was normally spent doing other things. " says Kanapaha director Alexis Caffrey. "We did a lot of work in the herb garden and started work in the vinery.”

Some of the popular exhibits during this time of year include the butterfly hill and hummingbird garden because they are in full bloom, but the main attraction during summer is the Victoria Water Lillys.

“This year, they’re about six and a half feet wide. Last year we had the world record at just shy under 8 feet," says Caffrey. "We grow very large lillys and one thing is that they only are here during the warm summer months.”

Even though many industries have seen declines in business since COVID, caffrey says they’ve actually seen the opposite since reopening. The botanical garden totals 68 acres and features a total of 24 different exhibits.

