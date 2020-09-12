Advertisement

Alachua County seeks proposals for indoor sports venue

Basketball (Source: Gray News)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After receiving an unsolicited proposal, Alachua County leaders are asking for other proposals to build a sports venue.

The county is now accepting applications for investors wanting to enter into a public-private partnership to build a multi-purpose indoor sporting facility. They have already received at least one proposal for the design, finance, construction, operation, and maintenance of a facility.

They want a facility that meets NCAA requirements to host indoor track and field sporting tournaments like volleyball and basketball. The facility should also be able to house other community and regionally significant events, including trade shows, floor shows, and concerts.

Entities wishing to submit proposals for the project have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, as indicated in the submittal instructions.

Proposals will be ranked in order of preference by the County. Click here for submission instructions.

