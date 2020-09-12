Alachua County to enforce bar reopening restrictions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners have approved an emergency order enabling officials to issue citations to bars and vendors that violate the state’s order reopening bars.

Thursday, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced bars and venders will be able to sell alcohol to seated guests at 50 percent occupancy. Gainesville city commissioners also repealed their ban on open containers, allowing drinking in public spaces.

Alachua county’s emergency order adds punishments to businesses that sell alcohol to people who are not seated or do not maintain a less than 50 percent occupancy.

Citations issued on the first offense will be a warning, giving businesses one hour to remedy the violation. The second offense will result in an order to cease operations for 12 hours. On the third offense, the establishment will be shut down for seven days.

The state’s order which allows bars to reopen starting Monday states in part:

“Restaurants and other establishments, and bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises, may operate at fifty (50) percent of their indoor capacity, excluding employees, as under Executive Order 20-123, Section 1. Bar areas may be open with seated service. In addition, outdoor seating is permissible with appropriate social distancing.”

You can view Alachua county’s full order here.

