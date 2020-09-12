Advertisement

A fire at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is now under control

A fire broke out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday
A fire broke out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday(Brianda Villegas)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A piece of equipment attached to a tractor sparked a fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue crews, the fire is out, and there were no injuries or structural damage reported.

Fire rescue crews and the University of Florida police told TV20 a piece of equipment used to maintain the field was the cause of the fire.

The fire was on the third level and official say the field was not affected.

Our crews remain on the scene, and we’ll continue to provide updates as they come out.

