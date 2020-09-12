A fire at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is now under control

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A piece of equipment attached to a tractor sparked a fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue crews, the fire is out, and there were no injuries or structural damage reported.

Fire rescue crews and the University of Florida police told TV20 a piece of equipment used to maintain the field was the cause of the fire.

The fire was on the third level and official say the field was not affected.

Our crews remain on the scene, and we’ll continue to provide updates as they come out.

UPDATE: GFR and University of Florida has confirmed: it was a dumpster fire on the 3rd level. No one was injured and the the fire has been contained. — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) September 12, 2020

UPDATE: GFR corrects their previous statement. The fire started from a piece of equipment used to maintain the field that was attached to a tractor inside of the building. — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) September 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.