Advertisement

“I think that says a lot.": More than 100 join Alachua County Fire Rescue in The Swamp to honor 9/11

It took about 11 trips in The Swamp for people to walk more than 2,000 steps in honor of 9/11.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -First responders, fire rescue and friends from the community spent their Friday evening in The Swamp replicating the journey up the World Trade Center as one.

“It’s second to none. You can’t compare,” said Austin Burrell with Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Burrell along with a crowd of his colleagues gathered for a moment of silence and a prayer before the start of the climb.

“It’s amazing,” said Burrell. “Especially, I think this year is especially important because a lot of things are being put on hold due to COVID. So for us to come together even during this time and for people who do the necessary precautions. I think that says a lot.”

Some firefighters climbed in full gear weighing anywhere from 50 to 60 pounds. With social distancing and a break or two in between, people of all colors, creeds and ages took 11 trips up and down in sections of the stadium.

“I think it’s important for us to not forget what happened in the past, like you said even though she wasn’t born beforehand that we still talk about it,” said Holly Ignatz.

Ignatz is a mom and nurse native to Gainesville and with her daughter, Holly, said her family is at The Swamp nearly every day. Although, their workout came with a lesson of gratitude to go home with.

“Show our little bit of support and sacrifice for those families,” added Ignatz. “To the children that never met their mother or their fathers. It’s important to me as a mom to show that to my children.”

One step at a time, more than 100 people climbed 2,226 steps alongside those who serve on the front lines in their community and in honor of those who answered the call to service, 19 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 2

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

9/11 at The Swamp

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

LCSO: ‘Allegations of racial discrimination by this agency are baseless’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Levy County Sheriff's Office calls "allegations of racial discrimination by this agency are baseless."

Latest News

News

Alachua County to enforce bar reopening restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County commissioners have approved an emergency order enabling officials to issue citations to bars and vendors that violate the state’s order reopening bars.

News

‘Feeding the Fearless’: Marion County first responders and law enforcement officers honored

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

104 Marion County Public Schools students and staff quarantined

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
MCPS announced their latest COVID-19 testing numbers on Friday evening.

News

‘Feeding the Fearless’: Marion County first responders and law enforcement officers honored

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
To honor the anniversary of 9/11, Mojos restaurant held its fourth annual ‘Feeding the Fearless’ event serving more than 1,500 first responders in Marion County.

News

Florida State tops 900 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
FSU President John Thrasher said more than 900 students and 16 employees at the university have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

News

New hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
New safety measures and adjusted hours announced for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium