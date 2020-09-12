Advertisement

Lake City Police try to identify armed robbery suspect

Lake City Police are trying to identify a man captured on security cameras robbing a store.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are trying to identify a man captured on security cameras robbing a store.

In a Facebook post, officers said at 8:50 p.m. Thursday the Family Dollar on U.S. Highway 90 was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 17 and 25.

Anyone with information can contact Inv. Mangrum at (386) 752-4343

We are seeking to identify the individual in this photo for robbery with a handgun on 9/10/20 @ 8:50pm at the Family...

Posted by Lake City Police Department - Lcflapd on Friday, September 11, 2020

