Lake City Police try to identify armed robbery suspect
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are trying to identify a man captured on security cameras robbing a store.
In a Facebook post, officers said at 8:50 p.m. Thursday the Family Dollar on U.S. Highway 90 was robbed at gunpoint.
The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 17 and 25.
Anyone with information can contact Inv. Mangrum at (386) 752-4343
