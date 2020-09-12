LCSO: ‘Allegations of racial discrimination by this agency are baseless’

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of recent shooting incidents have sparked a race debate in the city of Williston.

“Many of our citizens are angered and confused by the two recent shooting incidents that occurred in the Williston area. We share some of the citizens' frustration,” wrote Undersheriff Brett Beauchamp.

The shootings in question happened one week apart.

The first happened on Aug. 28, when a house party turned violent and a teenager was sent to jail and another teenager to the hospital after being shot in the stomach. One week later, six people were shot a block party protest.

According to community activist Kenuel Gates, the two incidents were handled differently by police, showing a narrative problem in Williston.

“We had a whole press release probably about 4:30 this morning with everything,” said Gates in an interview with TV20, the day after the block party turned violent. “It included how many people it was, alcohol, Mr. Gates brought violence into the community. Where was that narrative last week? We didn’t get that until two days later.”

“Throughout these two investigations, the Williston protest organizer made numerous statements saying the events were handled differently,” wrote Beauchamp. “We agree, the cases were handled differently. He erroneously attributes the differences in the way the cases were handled to the racial makeup of those involved. In reality, the investigations were not the same because the specific facts in each case were very different.”

The Levy County Sheriff’s office released this statement in regards to both shootings:

"The first incident occurred after a juvenile published an invitation on Social Media on Friday, August 28, 2020. The invite went out during the afternoon and it promoted a party at his home that night. Approximately 60 juveniles came to this party held at a private residence out of view of the public. No complaints regarding this party were received by the Sheriff’s Office until a shooting occurred. Responding deputies observed that alcohol was being consumed on the property by juveniles while under the supervision of the homeowner. The homeowner and juvenile son that organized the party were charged with a violation of Florida Statute 856.015 (5) Contributing to the Delinquency of a MINOR by hosting an open house party where serious injury resulted. This statute only applies when the party is held at a residence. Attendance at this house party was clearly culturally diverse.

"LCSO Detectives investigating the house party identified the shooting suspect with the assistance of witnesses at the scene. Later the Detectives obtained positive identification of the suspect by the victim who had been shot. No press release was done at that time in order to protect the security of the investigation. On September 1st, 2020 during the late night hours, the black male juvenile suspect responsible for the shooting was arrested in Marion County. At that time he was found to be armed with a stolen firearm. It is currently unknown if that firearm was also the one used during the Levy County shooting. After the suspect was taken into custody, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office then issued a press release on the morning of September 1, 2020.

“As to the second party, on Saturday September 4, 2020, a gathering of approximately 500-750 people occurred in the area of the county east of the City of Williston. The gathering began after 10:00 p.m. and was set up on commercial property located at 4011 NE 205 Avenue. The organizer advertised the gathering as a “protest,” but there was no indication during the event that it was anything other than a block party. Prior to the gathering, the organizer challenged law enforcement on social media to try to disrupt it. Once the party started, the county roads coming into the area were heavily congested until the shooting began. Numerous 911 calls were received by LCSO reporting the shooting. Deputies responded to the scene and began their investigation. They determined that six people were shot and injured. All of the shooting victims required hospitalization. None of the victims were residents of Levy County. The shooter or shooters have not been identified. The investigation remains active and LCSO continues to seek the assistance of the public in identifying the suspects.”

The letter goes on to say that the sheriff’s office is committed to keep the entire community safe.

“Sheriff McCallum reported to the Levy County Board of County Commissioners this week that the LCSO has and will continue to protect and serve all the citizens and visitors in Levy County. The Sheriff further stated that all citizens are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution equal protection under the law. The LCSO has an established process for investigating complaints against any members, including those who may be accused of discrimination. Significant civil and criminal remedies are available to anyone that can prove that they were the victim of discrimination by any criminal justice agency. The social media allegations of racial discrimination by this agency are baseless.”

