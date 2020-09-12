NCFL High School Football Scores: Week 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week two of the pandemic-delayed high school football season signaled the season opener for 10 more teams in NCFL.

In TV20′s Game of the Week, GHS limited Santa Fe to 34 yards of offense and notched 10 sacks in a 14-0 Hurricanes' victory. The win was a triumphant homecoming for first year GHS head coach Dock Pollard, who coached in the Raider program for six years. GHS is 1-0 overall while Santa Fe drops to 0-2.

High School Football Scores: Sept 11

GHS def. Santa Fe, 14-0

P.K. Yonge def. Eastside, 44-21

Oakleaf def. Buchholz, 35-14

Newberry def. Trenton, 20-17

Hawthorne def. Zarephath Academy, 54-0

Bronson def. Halifax Academy, 36-26

Oak Hall def. Master’s Academy, 46-12

Branford def. Bell, 28-6

Union County def. Dixie County, 18-14

Bradford def. Keystone Heights, 26-0

Aucilla Christian def. St. Francis, 43-6

Suwannee def. Hamilton County, 38-6

Williston def. North Florida Educational Institute, 22-6

Fernandina Beach def. Interlachen 37-0

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.