Tropical Update

By Bill Quinlan
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TD19 continues to get better organized 25 mi. ESE of Miami. Tropical Storm Watches are now in effect form Jupiter Inlet to Key Largo in SE FL and along the central Florida Panhandle from the Ochlockonee River west to Okaloosa/Walton Co. line. TD19 is forecast to slide across south Florida and enter the SE Gulf of Mexico late Saturday into Sunday. The Depression could intensify in the warm waters of the Gulf as it moves NNW, Sunday through Tuesday. Impacts in NCFL are expected to be confined to heavy rain along and west of I-75 through the weekend and early next week. Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 WEATHER for the latest of the storm.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

