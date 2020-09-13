ATV falls into sinkhole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two North-Central Florida residents are safe after they fell 40-feet into a sink hole today.

According to High Springs firefighters, two people drove an A-T-V through the woods near Poe Springs Rd. in High Springs.

Crews said the A-T-V hit a slope and then fell into the sink hole.

The sink hole was filled with water and the two residents swam to the surface to wait for help.

A crew member had to repel down the side of the hole and rescue each person.

Only minor injuries were reported.

