ATV falls into sinkhole
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two North-Central Florida residents are safe after they fell 40-feet into a sink hole today.
According to High Springs firefighters, two people drove an A-T-V through the woods near Poe Springs Rd. in High Springs.
Crews said the A-T-V hit a slope and then fell into the sink hole.
The sink hole was filled with water and the two residents swam to the surface to wait for help.
A crew member had to repel down the side of the hole and rescue each person.
Only minor injuries were reported.
