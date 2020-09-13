Fox hunting on horseback using hounds still active in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fox hunting is still alive and well in North Central Florida, they just don’t actually hunt foxes.

The Master of the Hounds and Hunstman at Misty Morning Hounds call it drag hunting. You soak a rag in licorice smelling liquor and drag it for miles across a large area. Then you release the hounds trained to follow the trail and follow them on horseback.

“You don’t just lay a straight line from here for a mile and a half. We do turns, pick it up, we change direction,” said Master Huntsman Alexis Macaulay. “In some big fields, we’ll pick it up like it just vanished. The hounds keep their noses down, it keeps them very keen to the hunting skills they have.”

This was a training session for riders and their horses to get them used to how a hunt operates and all its noisiness.

“It was about the protocols and what goes on out there, what’s proper and what’s not proper,” said Macaulay. “We were getting horses accustomed to the hounds, the big noise the hounds make, and the excitement of the hunt.”

“It was okay, we’ve got dogs on the property where we ride so it wasn’t too scary,” said first time horseback hunter Elizabeth Birch. “The guns and the whips that the master of the hunt use made them a little skittish but it’s okay we managed.”

This specific pack of hounds that runs 30 strong can trace their lineage back to George Washington’s pack, and the founding fathers hunted a lot.

“George Washington’s pack and Thomas Jefferson all those people fox hunted and it was to keep their horses fit and keen for battle,” said Macaulay. “It was also to keep them familiar with all the surrounding lands so they would go about 4-5 times a week.”

You can join in for a whole season of hunting, says, Macaulay, for less than 700 dollars per horse and rider.

"We go out about 30 times over the course of the hunt season. We hunt once sometimes twice a week from mid-October through mid-March. As far as horse sports go it's about the most economical horse sport there is."