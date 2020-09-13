Gainesville resident happy with change to cities open container ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jared Anderson is experiencing life out since the pandemic first hit, and he chose to go to One Love Cafe.

“This is my first time coming out to a place and not just ordering take out. I feel comfortable here because it is outside.”

This restaurant and venue offers guests the opportunity to sit outside or walk around the open field attached to their outdoor area. People can now take a drink and go for a stroll because Gainesville City Commissioners repealed a law banning open containers in city limits.

“I think walks have gone up like 100% since the pandemic. So just being able to take a beer, I take a beer on walks around the neighborhood. I was always like I shouldn’t go to that park over there, but now it is like you can walk around a little more. It’s smart because you can kind of walk around the distance. You’re not as motivated to go to the bar because you can go anywhere. It’s smart, and I think it is good for the community.”

Anderson believes this decision allows for more freedom.

“It makes you feel more comfortable walking around, and you know as long as you are doing it responsibly and not driving home after 20 beers, it’s okay. It’s just that freedom to walk around and not have to feel like you have to be in a place to have the same kind of times.”

As bars are set to reopen, the idea is the repeal will allow more people to socially distance. The city will be renovating downtown Gainesville areas to allow people to take a drink from a local bar and go outside.

