NCFL YMCA and Welcoming America Celebrate Immigrant Impact

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents celebrated the impact immigrants have on communities.

The North Central Florida YMCA, along with the group ‘Welcoming America’ hosted a virtual kickoff event to begin welcoming week.

The event showcased music, dance performances, along with inspiring stories from immigrants.

They say with the pandemic and social unrest in the country, they want welcoming week to be a time for people to connect and find common ground.

