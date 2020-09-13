Ocala group hosts Motorcycle giveway
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala residents honored local heroes and raised money for a good cause.
Guns-and-Hoses in Ocala hosted the Hero’s-Ride and bike-giveaway Saturday.
The event was held to honor first responders and local law enforcement.
The group also raised money for a scholarship fund to give to future first responders.
Motorcycle riders headed into downtown Ocala for the event where a Harley-Davidson was given away.
