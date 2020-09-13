Parking meters being reactivated in Ocala

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’ve gotten used to all the free parking in Ocala, it’s coming to an end soon.

On Monday, all parking meters in downtown Ocala will be back in service.

The parking fee’s were lifted at the start of the pandemic to help business remain open.

Parking rates will be 50-cents an hour.

There is a three-hour parking-limit.

Meters will be in effect from 8 a-m to 6 p-m during weekdays only.

However, there is still free parking in the downtown parking garage.

