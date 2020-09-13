Advertisement

Parking meters being reactivated in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’ve gotten used to all the free parking in Ocala, it’s coming to an end soon.

On Monday, all parking meters in downtown Ocala will be back in service.

The parking fee’s were lifted at the start of the pandemic to help business remain open.

Parking rates will be 50-cents an hour.

There is a three-hour parking-limit.

Meters will be in effect from 8 a-m to 6 p-m during weekdays only.

However, there is still free parking in the downtown parking garage.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The Weekly Buzz

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Weekly Buzz

Local

ATV falls into sinkhole

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Couple falls into sinkhole in High Springs

Local

CEP Weekly Buzz

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Fox hunting on horseback using hounds still active in NCFL

Updated: 1 hours ago
The hunt takes place at Misty Morning Hounds where they don't hunt actual foxes. They instead, lay trails by dragging a scent through multiple terrains the hounds will follow.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville resident happy with change to cities open container ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bars across north-central Florida can open up on Monday at 50% capacity. The city of Gainesville is allowing open containers in public, something commissioners recently approved. One resident believes this change will serve as a benefit to the community.

Local

Fox hunting on horseback using hounds still active in NCFL

Updated: 2 hours ago
The hunt takes place at Misty Morning Hounds where they don't hunt actual foxes. They instead, lay trails by dragging a scent through multiple terrains the hounds will follow.

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
TS Sally Expected to Intensify in the Gulf of Mexico

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Gainesville resident happy with change to cities open container ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Bars across north-central Florida can open up on Monday at 50% capacity. The city of Gainesville is allowing open containers in public, something commissioners recently approved. One resident believes this change will serve as a benefit to the community.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 8 hours ago