Advertisement

Supporters rally to protect a monument commemorating the Battle of Olustee

The debate surrounding a confederate monument in Columbia County brought out a group of supporters to protect the statue Saturday afternoon. The group believes the monument needs to remain in its current location to ensure history is not altered.
The debate surrounding a confederate monument in Columbia County brought out a group of supporters to protect the statue Saturday afternoon. The group believes the monument needs to remain in its current location to ensure history is not altered.
The debate surrounding a confederate monument in Columbia County brought out a group of supporters to protect the statue Saturday afternoon. The group believes the monument needs to remain in its current location to ensure history is not altered.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The monument commemorating the Civil War Battle of Olustee sits outside of the Columbia County Courthouse and has sat there for decades. Now there is a conversation about moving it, and that is not sitting well with groups of people. Supporters of the monument like Suzanne West believe if it is moved it marks a change in history, and that is something she is very strongly against.

“We cannot do not need to rewrite history. This is what is happening. Things are being destroyed, which are tragic. They are tragic that they are being destroyed any of them.”

Steve Nettles doesn’t believe the government has the authority to move the monument.

“The monument was given to the people of Columbia County, not to the county and not to the city. It should be up to the people of the county whether this gets taken out or not. It’s not been that way.”

For both West and Nettles, this issue boils down to equality of historical preservation.

“There are monuments that are offensive to me,” said West. “Have I asked them to move them, no because it is part of the American history.”

“In all fairness, if you want to take ours, our history away, let’s take Martin Luther King away,” said Nettles.

West is concerned that the monument will be vulnerable to vandalism if it’s moved.

“My concern is it will be defaced. Destroyed, such as others, because where they are talking about moving it, which is the Olustee battlefield, how would it be protected. Who would protect it, who.”

The group of supporters showed up on Saturday because they believed people against the monument would come out and protest it’s presence and possibly deface it, but that never happened.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
TS Sally Expected to Intensify in the Gulf of Mexico

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Alachua County seeks proposals for indoor sports venue

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After receiving an unsolicited proposal, Alachua County leaders are asking for other proposals to build a sports venue.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police try to identify armed robbery suspect

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police are trying to identify a man captured on security cameras robbing a store.

News

SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 2

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

“I think that says a lot.": More than 100 join Alachua County Fire Rescue in The Swamp to honor 9/11

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
It took about 11 trips in The Swamp for people to walk more than 2,000 steps in honor of 9/11.

News

9/11 at The Swamp

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

LCSO: ‘Allegations of racial discrimination by this agency are baseless’

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Levy County Sheriff's Office calls "allegations of racial discrimination by this agency are baseless."