UF sees spike in COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -New cases reported by the university of Florida contributed to Alachua county’s spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday and Saturday.

According to UF’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 142 on-campus cases over the last two days

The university REPORTED a 26 percent positivity rate out of 540 new tests.

The cases from the school are accounting for two out of five new cases in Alachua county.

Since UF started testing in May, 521 cases have been reported.

The most cases have been at the student health center, with more than 332 cases since May with a nearly 24 percent positivity rate.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.