Vigil held for shooting victim in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The life of a woman who died in a shooting earlier in the week was remembered on Saturday.

People in Ocala gathered today to remember the life of who they say is 27-year-old J’Mya woods.

Balloons were released outside of where she lived at the Berkely Pointe apartment complex.

Woods was found dead, along with another man, inside the apartment on Thursday with gunshot wounds.

Ocala police are investigating the shooting as a possible murder-suicide.

Police have not confirmed that Woods was the woman killed.

They also said four children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

