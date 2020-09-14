Children safe after abduction concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two North-Central Florida children are safe tonight it was reported they were abducted.

Gainesville Police said they got a call shortly after 3 pm Sunday that two children were potentially abducted at the 635 SE 15th St. in Gainesville.

Police said they were able to locate the children and confirmed they were not abducted.

The reason behind the initial concern that they were abducted is still under investigation.

