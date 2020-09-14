Advertisement

COVID-19 postpones Gator soccer season opener

Three positive cases on UF roster lead to shakeup
Florida intrasquad scrimmage
Florida intrasquad scrimmage(UF Communications)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida soccer season will not kick off as scheduled this Saturday, Sept. 19 at Missouri due to three positive cases of COVID-19 within the Gator roster. The decision to delay the season opener is based on not only the three cases but those who’ll need to be quarantined because of their direct contact.

The teams will discuss an alternate date and time to face off.

Florida will now open the 2020 season at home, Saturday Sept. 26 versus Georgia at 4pm. Admission for UF matches is free but attendance will be limited to 368 spectators with proper social distancing in mind.

