Florida football has more COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three new COVID-19 cases postpones the Florida women’s soccer opener, and now two weeks before football’s season opener, new COVID-19 cases are popping up on Dan Mullen’s side.

“I think numbers come out tomorrow [Tuesday], we release the numbers for everybody,” Mullen said. "We’ll have a couple more guys that have tested positive. We’ve also, right now, I think we might have some false positives that we’ve identified. That’s a huge concern.

“You have these asymptomatic guys with multiple negative tests, where they had one, there was a false positive come back. Some false positives come back from the lab. I don’t think that will be reflected in the numbers that you get, but we’re working very closely with all our local health officials.”

One week ago the Gators reported their first positive COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, however, now they will have to deal with a potential outbreak just two weeks away from the season opener.

“We’ve felt the impact of it going all the way back to June,” Mullen said. “From June till now you’ve felt the impact of it at different things within the program, but not anything that’s thrown us off.

“You have guys having to quarantine, you have guys having to isolate,” added Mullen. “The program as a whole has continued to move forward. It probably hurts a little bit more on individual growth with each person that we’ve dealt with throughout the whole time.”

This is not a huge surprise.

The University of Florida began classes Aug. 31 and are now experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of last check, 917 people are quarantined and 450 students have tested positive at the Student Health Care Center - for a 27.1% positivity rate.

Mullen and company will have to rely on team physician Dr. Jay Clugston, who is also a member of the SEC medical task force, for help as they go through these next hurdles.

RELATED STORY: One-on-one with Dr. Jay Clugson on the challenges the football season faces

“I think our medical staff here is doing a fabulous job of everything, creating one of the safest environments in Gainesville, or if not the state of Florida here within our football program,” he said. “I give a lot of credit to our players. They’ve done an amazing job. I think any time you infuse, whatever, 50,000 students onto campus you’re going to have a spike. Our guys, we have a minor one, but when you look at the numbers, if you take out the false positives -- I can’t get into the specifics of all that, there’s legal issues with those -- I think I give our guys a lot of credit for what they’ve been able to do and continue to do moving forward."

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.