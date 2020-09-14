Advertisement

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual

Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum stated Sunday night he will be stepping down from all public facing roles. (MGN)
Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum stated Sunday night he will be stepping down from all public facing roles. (MGN)(WJHG)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Andrew Gillum, the former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, announced in a television interview on Monday that he is bisexual.

The Gainesville native and former Tallahassee mayor made the announcement during the Tamron Hall talk show.

“To be very honest with you, when you didn’t ask the question, you put it out there is whether or not I identify as gay. And the answer is I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual, and that is something that I have never shared publicly before,” Gillum told Hall.

Sitting by his wife, Gillum had his first sit down interview since he was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach hotel room back in March with two other men. According to police, paramedics crystal meth was found in the room and one of the men had to be revived.

“I would say, the reason why I went to that room is probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone that they are in a friendship, relationship, whatever, with, ummmmm,” he said.

“I understand very well what people assumed about that,” he continued. “When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor. That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state. Unconscious, having given no consent and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally laying in my own vomit.”

Gillum said he “cried every day” after that incident. After losing the governor’s race by less half a percentage point, Gillum says he gave in to depression.

“Everyone believes the absolute worst about that day. At this stage, I don’t have anything else to have to conceal,” Gillum said in the interview. “I literally got broken down to my most bare place, to the place where I wasn’t even sure that I wanted to live. Not because of what I had done but because of everything that was being said about me.

“What was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family. That was the most hurtful to me. Because I believe we are all entitled to mistakes, and I believe we are entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidated."

Gillum entered a rehab facility and was treated for alcoholism and depression after the incident.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida football has more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football expected to announce more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

News

Lions on the loose in Putnam County?

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A hoax got a little out of hand over the weekend, when a photo sparked a rumor that a lioness and her cubs were on the loose.

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Sally Getting Stronger in the Northern Gulf

News

LCSO: Driver unharmed after car shot multiple times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Sheriff’s deputies are seeking any information about multiple shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend in eastern Levy County.

Latest News

News

University of Florida ranks No. 6 best public university in new poll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
For the fourth year in a row, the University of Florida has risen in a poll ranking public universities.

News

Gatornationals set for return, several COVID-19 safety guidelines for fans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The 51st NHRA Gatornationals is now two weeks away and here is a breakdown of the rules fans need to know ahead of race weekend.

News

OFR: Firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to calls about a fire alarm going off at Canterbury Circle Apartment Complex just before 7:40 p.m. Friday evening.

News

McDonald’s honors teachers with free McCafe drinks in September

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Teachers can pick up their small pick-me-up anytime during the remaining Tuesdays: Sept. 15, Sept. 22, and Sept. 29, 2020.

News

week ahead

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

CHILD ABDUCTION

Updated: 16 hours ago