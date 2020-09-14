Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Andrew Gillum, the former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, announced in a television interview on Monday that he is bisexual.

The Gainesville native and former Tallahassee mayor made the announcement during the Tamron Hall talk show.

“To be very honest with you, when you didn’t ask the question, you put it out there is whether or not I identify as gay. And the answer is I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual, and that is something that I have never shared publicly before,” Gillum told Hall.

Sitting by his wife, Gillum had his first sit down interview since he was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach hotel room back in March with two other men. According to police, paramedics crystal meth was found in the room and one of the men had to be revived.

“I would say, the reason why I went to that room is probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone that they are in a friendship, relationship, whatever, with, ummmmm,” he said.

“I understand very well what people assumed about that,” he continued. “When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor. That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state. Unconscious, having given no consent and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally laying in my own vomit.”

Gillum said he “cried every day” after that incident. After losing the governor’s race by less half a percentage point, Gillum says he gave in to depression.

“Everyone believes the absolute worst about that day. At this stage, I don’t have anything else to have to conceal,” Gillum said in the interview. “I literally got broken down to my most bare place, to the place where I wasn’t even sure that I wanted to live. Not because of what I had done but because of everything that was being said about me.

“What was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family. That was the most hurtful to me. Because I believe we are all entitled to mistakes, and I believe we are entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidated."

Gillum entered a rehab facility and was treated for alcoholism and depression after the incident.

