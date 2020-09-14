Gainesville Police and University of Florida denied $80,000 federal grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department and the University of Flordia are looking for new ways to fund one of the city’s programs after their federal grant application for $80,000 was denied.

The ‘Interrupters’ program is a resource housed within the Black-on-Black Crime task force, aimed at decreasing violence and crimes within local high-risk communities. This particular grant applied for by GPD in partnership with the University of Florida would have gone towards the salaries of the employees within the program -- trained mental health professionals that mediate disputes and moderate dangerous behaviors throughout the city.

GPD spokesperson, Graham Glover, said they plan on reapplying for the grant, but if they aren’t able to find funding for in the meantime, they may have to suspend the program. Glover said getting the program funded is one of the department’s top priorities.

“Anytime you take a program like this away ... anytime you decrease funding with something like this ... you increase the possibility of crime in the future,” Glover said.

GPD’s Reichert House program provides services designed to assist the younger community in “achieving a lifestyle free from substance abuse, violent crime, and incarceration.” Director John Alexander said the Interrupter program helps bring an extra sense of understanding between these programs and the communities.

“You need people who can connect with our citizens," Alexander said. “You need people that know our community ... know the different trends and things that are going.”

GPD has not released the reason why the grant was denied but says they will look internally within the police budget and also within the city’s budget to see if there are dollars that can be reallocated as they reapply for the grant.

Despite the grant being denied, those involved say this may be the start of several successful similar initiatives between GPD and the university.

“We’re disappointed but still excited and hopeful," Alexander said. "I think it was a great opportunity to apply for the grant because we got the opportunity to collaborate with the University of Florida, which spawned many different ideas and some potential future initiatives that we may collaborate on, with or without the grant.”

