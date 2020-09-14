Advertisement

Gatornationals set for return, several COVID-19 safety guidelines for fans

(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 51st NHRA Gatornationals is now two weeks away. The race at Gainesville Raceway was first postponed from its first mid-March schedule to June before NHRA officials agreed on the Sept. 25-27 restart.

Due to COVID-19, there are a few safety guidelines fans will need to adhere too. Here are a few from the NHRA:

  • Everyone 2 years-old and older must wear a mask or a cloth face covering at the event. Mask must cover both mouth and nose.
  • Everyone must submit to a non-contact temperature check prior to entry.
  • By entering, each person confirms that they are not currently experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms and have not been recently exposed to the virus.  You may be asked related health questions.
  • Everyone must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet (or 2 meters) between their party and others.
  • If you are sick or not feeling well, please do not come to the event.

Officials say they will have plenty of soap, water, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies available. They also encourage people to use electronic and cashless payments.

There will be signs illustrating proper social distancing in restrooms, grandstands and concession stands - security and ushers will also

NHRA will be limiting the number of fans allowed on the site this year.

There will also be additional rules when fans want to interact with racers:

  • Limiting face-to-face contact and staying as contactless as possible
  • Maintaining social distancing at a minimum of 6 feet
  • No handshakes, fist bumps, hugs or other touching
  • Racers using pre-signed hero cards
  • Having hand sanitizer and wipes available

