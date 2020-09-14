Advertisement

GRACE Marketplace/Humane Society of NCFL partnership receives $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities

The grant will provide veterinary care, spay/neuter services for pets of people experiencing homelessness.
The grant will provide veterinary care, spay/neuter services for pets of people experiencing homelessness.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The GRACE Marketplace/Humane Society of NCFL received a huge financial boost.

The partnership was awarded a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help build permanent, on-site kennels for GRACE resident pets. The grant will also provide veterinary care, spay/neuter services for pets of people experiencing homelessness.

According to the press release, GRACE plans to break ground on the kennels in the coming weeks. Until these facilities are in place, the Humane Society will provide spay/neuter surgeries, vet care and transportation to spay/neuter clinic from those receiving services at GRACE.

They hope this will be a model for how homeless services and animal welfare can work together across the country.

“Every program and policy at GRACE is designed to eliminate the barriers that make it hard for people to get the help they need,” GRACE Executive Director Jon DeCarmine said in the press release. “This partnership eliminates another critical barrier by creating a safe place for people without housing and their pets to go to get help in a time of crisis.”

“This grant will drastically improve our community’s ability to care for pets and the people who love them who are experiencing homelessness. We are so pleased to be able to expand our partnership with GRACE Marketplace as they build permanent kennel facilities on their campus and animal welfare groups like the humane society step in to provide wrap-around veterinary care for those pets,” said the Humane Society’s executive director, Heather Thomas. “This is truly a ground-breaking intersection between animal welfare and social services.”

For more information about the Humane Society of North Central Florida or Grace Marketplace, please visit: https://www.humanesocietyncfl.org/ or https://www.gracemarketplace.org/. For more information about PetSmart Charities and their impact on pets and the people who love them nationwide, please visit: https://petsmartcharities.org/.

