Gun violence increases around Williston

Levy County deputies are searching for multiple suspects after three separate shootings in Williston.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County deputies are searching for multiple suspects after three separate shootings in Williston.

On Saturday there were multiple reports of gunfire in the area of northeast 35th street, just east of Williston. Deputies dispatched to the scene and met with a 28-year-old male victim. This victim said he went to the mack apartments to visit with a family member when several unknown and unidentifiable individuals came out of a nearby wooded area and began shooting at him. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car. There were no witnesses that could identify the gunmen. The levy county sheriff’s office says they are looking to the public to help identify these shooters.

Lieutenant Scott Tummond of the Levy County Sheriff’s Office says, “we need our community to help us. This violence is in your neighborhood, these people are indiscriminately shooting at each other and innocent parties will be injured, unless we can get them off the streets.”

This was the second call over the weekend of gunfire in the general area of eastern levy county. Another shooting is under investigation from Monday morning. Deputies cannot say whether or not the incidents are related at this time.

