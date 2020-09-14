LCSO: Driver unharmed after car shot multiple times

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about multiple shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend in eastern Levy County.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office got several calls on Saturday, Sept. 12, about shots fired at Mack Apartments, just east of Williston.

According to the press release, when deputies arrived, a 28-year-old man said he was visiting family at the apartments when multiple people came from the woods and shot at him in his car.

Deputies photographed bullet holes inside and outside of the man’s car.

According to the release, no witnesses who could identify the shooters were found, but many in the area said they heard gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

LCSO asks anyone who has information about the incidents to contact them either at 352-486-5111 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-877-349-8477.

