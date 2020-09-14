Lions on the loose in Putnam County?

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lions are not on the prowl in Putnam County.

A hoax got a little out of hand over the weekend, when a photo sparked a rumor that a lioness and her cubs were on the loose.

“Even though there we were working to trace the image and how it was being circulated and believed this was a hoax, we did work with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife and a known animal sanctuary to ensure no big cats were unaccounted for in our area,” said Putnam County Sherriff’s office in a facebook post. “No big cars are missing.”

Deputies say they did find the person who posted the photo and stress that the community is not in danger.

“We’d of blamed that, well you know ... Carole Baskin, but we heard she’s training for Dancing with the Stars.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.