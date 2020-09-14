Advertisement

McDonald’s honors teachers with free McCafe drinks in September

Free drink for teachers
Free drink for teachers(McDonalds)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the rest of September, McDonald’s restaurants are honoring teachers and their dedication by offering them a free, small McCafe drink every Tuesday.

Teachers can pick up their pick-me-up anytime during the remaining Tuesdays: Sept. 15, Sept. 22, and Sept. 29, 2020.

Teachers must show a valid school ID.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants are located in North Florida and South Georgia.

The event ends Sept. 30, 2020.

